Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,270,000 after buying an additional 222,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,977,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,154,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

