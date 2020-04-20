Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $2.41 Million in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.82. 2,519,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,570. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

