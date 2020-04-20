Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $351,000 in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,045,606. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $5.48 on Monday, reaching $143.72. 2,077,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average is $126.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $152.59.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.