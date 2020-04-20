Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA traded down $3.16 on Monday, hitting $193.32. The stock had a trading volume of 813,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,871. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.55.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.