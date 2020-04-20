Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Chubb by 40.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 429,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 343,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.15 on Monday, reaching $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

