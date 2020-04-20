Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Chubb by 40.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 429,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 343,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.15 on Monday, reaching $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit