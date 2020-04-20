Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.88.

Shares of ULTA traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.07. The company had a trading volume of 896,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,581. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.