Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 2,445 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,955,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,778. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

