Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 355 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in VF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

VF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.83. 1,700,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.