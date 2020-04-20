Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 882 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

ADBE traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $344.88. 2,771,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.16. The company has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

