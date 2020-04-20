Lucas Capital Management Acquires 995 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lucas Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.6% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Benin Management CORP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.68. 17,444,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.