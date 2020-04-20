Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to post sales of $355.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $349.90 million to $363.70 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $418.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 73,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 448,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,806. The firm has a market cap of $274.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

