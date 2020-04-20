MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Update

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 1,026,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.86.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $430.57. 256,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,869. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.26. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $256.61 and a 52-week high of $449.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

