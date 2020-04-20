Marketfield Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.2% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $20.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $495.87. 582,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.07 and its 200 day moving average is $550.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.33.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

