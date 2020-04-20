Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 3.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

ISRG stock traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $518.33. The company had a trading volume of 718,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,537. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

