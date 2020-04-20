Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,003 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 8.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,402,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,816,844. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

