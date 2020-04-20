Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.30. 1,974,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

