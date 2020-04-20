Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 16,474 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,239,000 after buying an additional 319,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,508,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.16. 12,789,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,527,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

