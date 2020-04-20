Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,853,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.38. 1,759,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,413. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.64. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.20.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

