Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 4,608 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,286. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

