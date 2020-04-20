MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

MTZ traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,987. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.52. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,757,000 after buying an additional 423,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MasTec by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after buying an additional 462,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,043,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

