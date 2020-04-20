MINDOL (MIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $4.09 or 0.00059469 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $697.04 million and $1.83 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.01087791 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00190316 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000698 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

