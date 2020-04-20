Mizuho Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $1,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a buy rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,476.80.

GOOGL stock traded down $17.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,261.15. 1,761,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,198.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

