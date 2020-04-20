Moin Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Moin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. Moin has a market cap of $43,187.74 and $139.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002084 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,124,452 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

