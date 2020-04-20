Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $262,385.95 and $497.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000395 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,947,628 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

