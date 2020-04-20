Morgan Stanley Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $43.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 10,341,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

