Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Stephen J. Luczo Acquires 19,000 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,758.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,569,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,273,016. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,692,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,414,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after buying an additional 1,212,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.