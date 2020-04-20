Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

MS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

