Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.76. 4,682,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.