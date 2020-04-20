Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.96 and a 200 day moving average of $234.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

