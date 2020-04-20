Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,732,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,215,563. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

