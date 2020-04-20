Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $5.84 on Monday, reaching $312.08. 3,151,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,868. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.13. The company has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.