Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises 1.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Norges Bank bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $168,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.12. The company had a trading volume of 556,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,521. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $174.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average of $159.91.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.