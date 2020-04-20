Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

PEP traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.55. 3,995,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The stock has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

