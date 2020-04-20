Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,809,000 after acquiring an additional 798,087 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.82. 5,412,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,994. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average of $154.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

