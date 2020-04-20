Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.39. 2,405,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

