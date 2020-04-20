Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,776 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

