Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.74. 38,067,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.