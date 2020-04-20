Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,216,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

