Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.13. 14,000,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,546,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

