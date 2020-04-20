Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.86. 6,481,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,433. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

