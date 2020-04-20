New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Receives $35.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. 1,195,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,855. New York Times has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in New York Times by 230,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

