Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Newmont Goldcorp reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year sales of $11.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $14.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,265. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.