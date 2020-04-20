NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $8.65 on Monday, reaching $237.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.40 and a 200-day moving average of $242.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

