NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of NEE traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.61. 2,178,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

