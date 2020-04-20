NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $8.65 on Monday, reaching $237.61. 2,178,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.