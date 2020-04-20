Noku 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,133.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Noku has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $1,133.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.02687823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

