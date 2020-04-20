Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 3.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $113,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 65.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after buying an additional 203,724 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.70. 1,697,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average is $183.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.