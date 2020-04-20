Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,805,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,998,000 after buying an additional 108,422 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,097,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

