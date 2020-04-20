OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,499. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

