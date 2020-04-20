Oppenheimer Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $155.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIDU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baidu from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.18.

BIDU traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.76. 2,328,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.52. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,497,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $469,811,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after buying an additional 1,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

